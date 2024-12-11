422A & B /61 Dowling Street, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



422A & B /61 Dowling Street, Nelson Bay

2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car

Price: $529,000

CALLING all investors and holidaymakers!

Don’t miss this rare chance to secure a dual-key gem in the heart of Nelson Bay.

Located on the right most side of the fourth floor, this modernised property offers the ultimate in holiday living with stunning water and mountain views and accommodation for up to five guests, but with the potential to be rented out separately.

Both apartments have been fully renovated, featuring a stylish, modern look and having recently installed new beds and televisions as well as having walk-in showers rather than spa baths – making it a perfect “set and forget” investment or your personal holiday escape with generous returns.

Ideally situated within walking distance to Nelson Bay CBD, local cafes, restaurants, boutiques, and adjacent to the Golf Club and Bowling Club, everything the Bay offers is right at your doorstep.

Apartment details:

One-bedroom apartment (422B): Open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area flowing onto a north-facing balcony with sparkling views of the water.

Includes a spacious bedroom with built-in wardrobe.

Being the rightmost unit, it features an additional window in the living room and bedroom allowing an abundance of natural light not seen in other units of the Landmark.

This also includes a private balcony with an opening- unlike others within the resort.

Also features split system air-conditioning.

Studio Suite (422A): Open-plan layout with a combined living/sleeping area, kitchenette with storage, and a north-facing balcony offering Bay views.

Landmark Resort amenities: Enjoy fantastic on-site facilities including a pool, games room, steam room, on-site laundry, two lifts, and free private parking.

Escape, Invest, Enjoy!

This property offers a rare combination of location, lifestyle, and income potential.

Don’t miss your opportunity to own a slice of paradise in one of Nelson Bay’s most desirable locations.

Act fast to secure this exceptional investment!

Please call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 49812655.

Open seven days.