43 Martin Circuit, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



43 Martin Circuit, Tea Gardens

4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms/6 garage/965sqm

WELCOME to your dream home located in the highly sought-after Dunshea Estate of Tea Gardens.

This beautifully presented, single-level residence combines modern elegance with thoughtful upgrades, offering a versatile floorplan that caters to both young families and those seeking a serene retirement retreat.

Built in 2016, this Masterton-designed home has been significantly enhanced with upgrades and high-end fixtures and fittings, ensuring a contemporary and luxurious living experience.

Situated on a spacious 965sqm block that backs onto a tranquil nature reserve, the property enjoys a peaceful and private setting amidst quality homes.

Its location is unbeatable; conveniently close to local shops, the medical centre, and the vibrant Myall River area with its charming cafés and restaurants.

Upon arrival, the home’s impressive street appeal sets the tone.

Enter through a wide front door into a welcoming and spacious entryway.

To the right, a private home office is perfect for those who work from home.

The master suite is a haven of comfort, boasting a generous ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles and a walk-in robe.

The heart of this home is the expansive living and dining areas, which seamlessly connect to the outdoor entertaining space, making it perfect for hosting gatherings.

The kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring an oversized island, premium appliances including a gas stove and electric oven, soft-close drawers, and stone bench tops.

Enjoy the garden views or keep an eye on the kids through the window splashback as you cook.

The butler’s pantry adds extra convenience and storage.

Three additional bedrooms feature built-in robes, with one offering direct garden access.

A luxurious family bathroom with a deep soaking tub and a separate shower caters to these rooms and guests, who will also appreciate the added powder room.

The property continues to impress with a large, separate laundry room that offers both functionality and style, along with easy access to the backyard and utility areas.

Storage needs are well accommodated with double linen presses and a further walk in storage closet.

A great deal of thought has been placed on designing the outdoor living areas.

The extensive alfresco dining area is ideal for entertaining and features a built-in kitchen with pizza oven, café blinds for added privacy, ceiling fans, and a TV for the sports enthusiasts.

The side access offers convenience for additional vehicles, boats, or caravans.

The main double garage with internal access is complemented by an extra 10 x 10m garage and carport, ideal for storing all the toys and providing ample workspace.

The beautifully landscaped gardens, complete with an eight-person spa, pavilion, and garden shed, further enhance the outdoor appeal.

With no rear neighbours, the property backs onto a bush reserve and pond, offering a serene natural backdrop.

Additional features of this property include ducted air conditioning and ceiling fans throughout, a wood-burning fireplace for cozy winter nights, dimmable lights, and sensor lighting in hallways, as well as a home security system. The garden is fully equipped with a spear point watering system including weather sensor, a fire hydrant, and a fire pit for year-round enjoyment.

For more information or to arrange a private inspection, please contact Ivy or Bryan at Century 21 Coastal Properties.

