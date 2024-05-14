44 Point Circuit, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



44 Point Circuit, North Arm Cove

3 bed/1 study/2 bath/2 parking/1421 sqm

AWAKE to the stunning blue water views of Sirius Bay overlooking the Port Stephens harbour. You can see straight over to Soldiers Point without even leaving the bed, while contemplating a quick boat trip to the Marina and The Deck Cafe, Restaurant and Bar for breakfast.

Or plan a lazy day on your balcony, reading a book and enjoying a coffee while taking in the view. Afterward walk down to your very own water frontage and cool off with a quick dip in the water. Or maybe you want to work on your boat that is moored just a few metres away from your garden.

Whatever your preference, the magical Port Stephens Harbour is at your beck and call, lapping at your back lawn and tempting you to get out and enjoy.

This is a meticulously updated home, on a large parcel of land featuring over 29 metres of water frontage.

The upper level entry welcomes you into the open plan living and dining space with sublime water views, with sliding doors to a large open air balcony where you can just soak up the ambient that the natural surroundings provide.

This level is where you also find the modern kitchen with a huge island and those same views. Two bedrooms and the main bathroom are also found on this level.

Moving to the lower level is the huge master bedroom, with this level lending itself to being a master retreat.

The bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the most amazing view straight across to Soldiers Point on the southern shore of Port Stephens.

Open the doors to walk out onto the second balcony and soak in the morning sun while taking in the view.

There are stairs to connect you to the gardens, with a path that winds down to the waterway with a private slipway.

On this lower level is the second bathroom and laundry, as well as a second living area and an artist’s studio/office also with access to the deck and enjoys those same water views.

Outside there are terraced landscaped gardens planted out with natives for low maintenance and privacy.

As you follow the path to the water, pass by the viewing pavilion – a perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine at the end of the day.

At the water’s edge there is a concrete slipway with an electric winch for the boating enthusiast, and nearly 30m of grassy verge – a great spot to relax by the water’s edge.

Every day here would be like holidaying at a coastal resort – but this could be all yours to use anytime.

The deep frontage is tailor-made for those owning larger vessels, offering a safe mooring right at your backdoor.

Power and water connect all the way down to the waterfront.

There is more – a single garage with a concept plan in place to convert to another workplace/studio, double carport, plantation shutters, air conditioning, 9kw solar array, entry deck and formal entrance, modern kitchen with island and stone benchtops and a mud-room, under-house storage and additional shed space – the list goes on.

Renovated and finished to the highest quality, this is an absolute must-see.