5/92 Booner Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

5/92 Booner Street, Hawks Nest

Price: $650,000 – $680,000

THIS spacious open plan top floor apartment is situated only 250m from the iconic Bennetts Beach.

An extremely pleasing property that features three balconies (the main with glimpses of the ocean), two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a covered area with sauna and spa.

It is perfect for the investor looking for a holiday property to enjoy themselves for weekends or weeks on end.

Boasting modern appliances in the kitchen and also ducted air conditioning throughout, this perfectly positioned apartment is now on the market and ready for new owners.

The complex has secure parking and the unit is provided with an added storage room at the rear of the parking space.

Contact us today to arrange an inspection of this fantastic apartment in the ‘magic square’.

Inspections are by appointment only, contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200.