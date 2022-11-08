$5 million Jimmys Beach Reflections upgrade officially opened

A $5 MILLION eco-cabin precinct for guests at Jimmys Beach is now officially open after Reflections Holiday Parks and community and industry representatives cut the ribbon last Thursday to celebrate the new deluxe addition to the park.

The new guest offering includes eight new cabins for families of five, an easy access cabin for up to four people, a luxury salt water pool and high-speed Wi-Fi for entertainment.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Two new glamping safari tents will also be available from the end of the month.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, the Hon. Taylor Martin attended the celebration of the new precinct and said the investment in quality accommodation at the Reflections Holiday Park on Crown Land will attract more visitors and strengthen regional tourism and business spending.

“The diverse range of high-quality accommodation now provided by Jimmys Beach is good news for the region, with incoming guests supporting local businesses and experienced operators,” Mr Martin said.

“These guests can also holiday knowing they are supporting a business which invests in sustainable travel and focuses on social and environmental good.”

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker said it was wonderful to see the local community celebrating the new park improvements with representatives from the Hawks Nest Golf Club, Benchmark Hotel, local Surf Life Saving Club and Myall Coast Chamber of Commerce and Tourism in attendance.

“Reflections Jimmys Beach is the gateway to amazing regional communities like Hawks Nest and the surrounding Great Lakes district with about 50,000 visitors from the park currently spending around $2.2 million in the area,” Mr Baker said.

“This visitor spend will grow to around $3.5 million now this premium guest experience is ready for bookings in Summer and beyond.”

President of the Hawks Nest Golf Club, Stephen Gately, said with one of the best golf courses in NSW located in Hawks Nest, golfers looking for weekend getaways from Sydney and Newcastle would benefit from the new accommodation available at Jimmys Beach.

The park upgrades include a large, luxury saltwater pool, nine solar powered-premium cabins, two glamping beach tents, individual Wi-Fi Access Points to provide cabin guests with more entertainment options and enable working on site.