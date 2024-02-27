50 Wombo Street, Pindimar is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



50 Wombo Street, Pindimar

Price: $925,000

DISCOVER the perfect blend of tranquillity and convenience at 50 Wombo Street, Pindimar, an idyllic retreat nestled in the peaceful surrounds of NSW’s cherished coastline.

Boasting an expansive 1265 square metre block and only 70m from the sandy water’s edge of Port Stephens, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home presents an exceptional opportunity for investors, owner-occupiers, or those seeking a holiday sanctuary.

The property exudes versatility with its well-appointed double carport and generous downstairs area featuring a spacious rumpus room, practical laundry facilities, and a separate one-bedroom granny flat, perfect for guests or rental potential.

Upstairs, the heart of the home awaits with an open plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area framed by natural light and leading out to front decks that offer serene water glimpses.

Each of the three upstairs bedrooms is complemented by a functional three-way bathroom, ensuring privacy and comfort for all.

Additional conveniences include two garden sheds, a sizable storage shed, and a spear point for garden and lawn watering – all catering to a low-maintenance lifestyle.

Set in a quiet and private locale, this property is not only a peaceful haven but a smart investment in a sought-after area.

With its significant land size and proximity to the water, 50 Wombo Street represents a rare chance to secure your piece of Pindimar paradise.

Inspections for this magnificent property are by appointment only so contact us today to arrange yours.

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.