51 Rigney Street, Shoal Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



51 Rigney Street, Shoal Bay

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car, carport

Expressions of interest

THIS exquisite residence has undergone recent renovations, unveiling a modern oasis just moments away from the pristine beaches and vibrant dining scene of Shoal Bay.

Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted by a fully fenced front yard and an additional carport, offering undercover parking as well as security for your vehicle, boat, or caravan, while providing a private entertaining space for entertaining guests, or a child’s playground.

An inviting open-plan living area seamlessly merges with a spacious renovated kitchen.

The kitchen, adorned with sleek stone counters, a dishwasher, range-hood, and abundant storage space, overlooks the Queensland Room – a versatile retreat, ideal for entertaining guests or enjoying additional living space.

The home boasts a meticulously renovated ensuite and an interconnected bathroom.

The main bedroom offers a tranquil sanctuary with its walk-in robes, while another bedroom features an ensuite, perfect for guests’ comfort.

With stylish shutters, LED lights, ceiling fans, and ducted air conditioning throughout, this home offers comfort and sophistication at every turn.

Outside, the landscaped gardens provide a picturesque backdrop, complemented by double gates offering added security as well as additional yard behind the home.

Further enhancing its appeal, the property features recently repointed roofing, solar panels, and a spear point pump.

Don’t let this opportunity slip away to own a slice of paradise in Shoal Bay.

