51A Leeward Circuit, Tea Gardens is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



51A Leeward Circuit, Tea Gardens

Price: $1,100,000,000

WELCOME to 51A Leeward Circuit, Tea Gardens.

An exceptional Coral Home in the prestigious Myall Quays Estate.

Built in 2017, this stunning residence was originally designed as a five-bedroom home, thoughtfully modified to include four spacious bedrooms and a large walk-in storage room, ensuring a clutter-free lifestyle.

Set in a peaceful bushland reserve environment, this immaculate home offers generous indoor and outdoor living spaces.

The modern chef’s kitchen boasts Caesarstone benchtops with waterfall edging, a large island bench, glass splashback, high-end Bosch appliances, and two walk-in pantries.

The open-plan living area seamlessly flows to the alfresco entertaining space, complete with zip track blinds, an extended deck, and an Eclipse rain-sensing roof.

The private master retreat features a walk-in robe, pendant lighting, and a luxurious ensuite with double sinks.

Three additional bedrooms include mirrored built-ins, and the stylish main bathroom offers a deep bathtub and a separate powder room.

Additional features include: side access for a small boat or trailer; ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans throughout; theatre/media room for ultimate relaxation; 6.6kW solar system and solar hot water; double garage with internal access; plantation shutters and flyscreens.

Located just a short walk to shops, cafés, and medical facilities, this home is move-in ready with nothing to do but enjoy the serenity.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.