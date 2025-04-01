51A Leeward Circuit, Tea Gardens is on the market with First National Hawks Nest Myall Coast Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - April 1, 2025 51A Leeward Circuit, Tea Gardens Price: $1,100,000,000 WELCOME to 51A Leeward Circuit, Tea Gardens. An exceptional Coral Home in the prestigious Myall Quays Estate. Built in 2017, this stunning residence was originally designed as a five-bedroom home, thoughtfully modified to include four spacious bedrooms and a large walk-in storage room, ensuring a clutter-free lifestyle. Set in a peaceful bushland reserve environment, this immaculate home offers generous indoor and outdoor living spaces. The modern chef’s kitchen boasts Caesarstone benchtops with waterfall edging, a large island bench, glass splashback, high-end Bosch appliances, and two walk-in pantries. The open-plan living area seamlessly flows to the alfresco entertaining space, complete with zip track blinds, an extended deck, and an Eclipse rain-sensing roof. The private master retreat features a walk-in robe, pendant lighting, and a luxurious ensuite with double sinks. Three additional bedrooms include mirrored built-ins, and the stylish main bathroom offers a deep bathtub and a separate powder room. Additional features include: side access for a small boat or trailer; ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans throughout; theatre/media room for ultimate relaxation; 6.6kW solar system and solar hot water; double garage with internal access; plantation shutters and flyscreens. Located just a short walk to shops, cafés, and medical facilities, this home is move-in ready with nothing to do but enjoy the serenity. Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.