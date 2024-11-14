522/61 Dowling Street, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate



522/61 Dowling Street, Nelson Bay

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car

Price: $340,000

THIS unit is in the most peaceful location within the ever popular Landmark building.

Sited on the top floor with easterly bushland views, enjoy all the benefits of holidaying in this thriving holiday resort whilst feeling a million miles away from the many varied activities that this building possesses.

With two bedrooms, spacious bathroom, and very functional lounge, dining and kitchen, the unit also benefits from a balcony to enjoy the local tranquillity.

The resort features a beautiful swimming pool with wading area, spa, observation deck (ideal for reading that novel you’ve been holding on to), sauna, parking and professional and friendly on-site managers.

A recommended renovation would see the unit benefit from a steady stream of holiday income potential.

The building adjoins the Nelson Bay Tennis Courts, Nelson Bay Golf Club and Nelson Bay Bowling Club, giving you a vast array of local activities and eateries within easy reach.

The coastal hub of Nelson Bay town centre is just a few minute’s walk down the street where you will find an abundance of shopping and dining pleasures as well as the marina for all of your boating desires.

In all, a great holiday unit, somewhere to relax and enjoy some well earned time away from the everyday.

Please call Nelson Bay Real Estate on 0249 812655.

Open seven days.

