56 Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



56 Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East

Price: $889,000 – $919,000

Beds: 4, Bath: 2, Car: 2

Land size: 1,374 sqm

YOU’VE found it, a home that effortlessly combines character, space, and a great location?

Look no further than this stunning property nestled in a highly sought-after street in Boambee East.

Almost level but gently sloping to the rear, this home is perfectly positioned to offer both privacy and convenience, making it an ideal choice for families, especially those with older children.

This family home boasts four generously sized bedrooms, each equipped with built-in wardrobes and air conditioning, ensuring comfort year-round.

The large three-way bathroom is perfect for busy mornings, while the main bedroom features a private ensuite for added convenience.

Abundant living areas provide a perfect blend of comfortable living and entertaining options.

Relax in the informal living area or enjoy the expansive lounge that offers plenty of room for family gatherings.

The two living areas are separated by a stunning feature brick wall incorporating a keyhole style opening.

For a unique twist, head upstairs to the loft with its charming timber floors, an ideal space for a playroom, study, or media room.

Seamless indoor-outdoor flow is a hallmark of this home, with glass sliding doors leading to multiple private undercover alfresco spaces.

One standout feature is the large area overlooking the semi above-ground pool, perfect for summer lounging.

For those who love to entertain, directly next to the pool is another open space living area, perfect for a bar area, complete with a third toilet, handy for those using the pool or just at a party.

The well-appointed kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring a gas stovetop, new benches, and updated appliances that make cooking a pleasure.

In addition to the functional floor plan, the home offers air conditioning in the living areas, a cosy fire for the cooler months, and ample storage throughout.

The double garage with remote control access adds convenience, while the sustainable features, including solar panels and solar hot water, promise energy savings.

Set on a substantial 1,374 sqm parcel of land, the possibilities for outdoor enjoyment are endless.

Currently tenanted with a lease in place until January 2025, this property represents a fantastic investment opportunity.

Don’t miss out on this chance to call 56 Oscar Ramsay Drive your home.

Inspect today and prepare to be captivated!

Agents: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).