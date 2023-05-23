6/21-23 Magnus Street, Nelson Bay is on the market with Nelson Bay Real Estate

6/21-23 Magnus Street, Nelson Bay

Price: $995,000

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

RARELY does a unit of this calibre become available, but here it is.

A very desirable home unit, less than 500 metres to the town centre and closer to the waterfront, this upmarket residence is quite unique.

The unit consists of three bedrooms, family bathroom, ensuite off the main, stylish and newly renovated kitchen adjoining a generous combined lounge and dining room.

There is an abundance of windows giving a very bright feel to the home unit.

There is a large front balcony accessed from the living room, and additional balconies servicing the master suite and second and third bedroom.

The complex features a private swimming pool and BBQ area.

There are two car spaces in the secured garage and a separate storage room for your toys.

The home unit is light filled and has many features that would make it very appealing to both owner occupiers and people wanting that quality holiday home.

Contact Nelson Bay Real Estate at sales@nelsonbayrealestate.com.au or 02 4981 2655.