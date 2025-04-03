6 Eagle Place, Lake Cathie is on the market with One Agency North Haven Camden Haven Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - April 4, 2025 6 Eagle Place, Lake Cathie Price: $1,095,000 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car THIS stunning Lake Cathie home is the epitome of style, sophistication and immaculate design. Thoughtfully crafted to create a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, it features four spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with an ensuite. A separate office or formal dining area adds to the versatility of the space, while the open-plan living area flows effortlessly from the kitchen, perfect for modern living. High ceilings in the entryway and a formal lounge with a picturesque view of the nearby bushland reserve enhance the home’s elegant appeal. The outdoor entertaining area is an absolute highlight, leading to a beautifully manicured yard – ideal for gatherings or simply unwinding in nature. Additional conveniences include pebble-crete side access for a boat or van, and direct access from the garden to the serene reserve at the rear of the property. With so many quality features, this home is truly a must-see! Contact Gaven Whalley at 0414 424 373.