6 Eagle Place, Lake Cathie is on the market with One Agency North Haven



6 Eagle Place, Lake Cathie

Price: $1,095,000

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

THIS stunning Lake Cathie home is the epitome of style, sophistication and immaculate design.

Thoughtfully crafted to create a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, it features four spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with an ensuite.

A separate office or formal dining area adds to the versatility of the space, while the open-plan living area flows effortlessly from the kitchen, perfect for modern living.

High ceilings in the entryway and a formal lounge with a picturesque view of the nearby bushland reserve enhance the home’s elegant appeal.

The outdoor entertaining area is an absolute highlight, leading to a beautifully manicured yard – ideal for gatherings or simply unwinding in nature.

Additional conveniences include pebble-crete side access for a boat or van, and direct access from the garden to the serene reserve at the rear of the property.

With so many quality features, this home is truly a must-see!

Contact Gaven Whalley at 0414 424 373.

