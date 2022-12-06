6 Moola St, Hawks Nest is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

6 Moola St, Hawks Nest

Auction: 20 January 2023 at 11am

ALLOW us to Introduce you to the ultimate home for coastal living, delivering a contemporary designed home, oozing with exquisite sophistication and style.

If a coastal setting and feel throughout, with opulent finishes and endless storage is something you have been dreaming of, look no further than 6 Moola Street, Hawks Nest.

Situated in one the most tightly held streets in Hawks Nest, so very close to the beaches and Myall River, the home is set on just under a quarter acre.

This home has been lovingly constructed and renovated with many featured inclusions, including a large, north facing 30sqm deck at the front.

The master bedroom features a walk-in robe, ensuite and freestanding bath, while the second and third bedrooms both have ensuites, built in robes and 2.7mt ceilings.

The second and third bedrooms also enjoy private entrances, offering an option of sub- letting rooms.

An additional powder room is located off the main living area.

The home has Brushbox Timber flooring throughout, while the kitchen displays a touch of city sophistication with Smeg and Bosch appliances including a fully integrated dishwasher, filtered water, epoxy grout splashbacks, and ample serving areas.

Enjoy the butler’s pantry with plenty of storage.

The kitchen, butler’s pantry and laundry have undermount sinks with Caesarstone benchtops throughout, including bedrooms.

The laundry features direct outdoor access.

The home has modern open plan living/dining/kitchen areas with a home office space off the lounge.

Other features:

– Ducted Air conditioning with four separate zones;

– Oversize single garage with internal access;

– 3 Phase Power;

– Remote sliding gate;

– Spear pump and automated sprinklers;

– Studio with bathroom and kitchenette;

– Stunning red mahogany outdoor decks;

– Pool PH testing, acid dosing with Bluetooth connectivity.

The entrance leading into the home is breathtaking with 4mt ceilings and a wide hallway that graciously carries you to step outside through the oversized glass sliding doors, onto the extraordinarily large merbau deck.

With a covered expansive entertaining area, you are then led to discover the sparkling plunge pool which is just perfect for the warm summer days, providing endless relaxation.

Tucked away beyond the spacious entertaining and pool deck area is a studio with one bathroom.

Absolutely perfect as a parents/teenager’s retreat.

At the rear of the driveway is the “garage of all garages”.

14.5m x 8m, with 2 roller door entrances 3.3m wide and 3m high, with extra area at the eastern end, private toilet, and laundry sink.

Against the garage on the western side is enough room to fit a RV/bus!

Plenty of room for all the toys!

The roof is also home to a 10.3kw solar system.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection. Inspections are by appointment only.

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.