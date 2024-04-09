6 Nautilus Close, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



6 Nautilus Close, Tea Gardens

4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 garage

Land size: 950 sqm

Offered for sale: $1,245,000

IN arguably one of the best pockets of Tea Gardens, with no passing traffic, 6 Nautilus Close, Tea Gardens is a level walk to the Myall riverfront, cafés, shops and restaurants.

For those who enjoy fishing, kayaking or just the outdoors, the house is perfectly positioned.

On a level block of land of approximately 950 sqm, the home is about 20 years old and is immaculately presented.

Private and well set back you will be surprised once you enter through a wide front entrance into an entry foyer – to the right there is a large open plan living and dining space, for all family get-togethers.

The master suite is spacious offering privacy and a large walk-in His and Hers robe and ensuite. The ensuite has just been renovated and includes rain – showerhead, Kolkata vanity top and vessel sink.

A home office offers plenty of light as well as built in cabinetry.

Perfect for those working from home, alternatively it could be used as a fifth bedroom.

The contemporary kitchen is streamlined and highly functional, featuring a huge kitchen island with Kolkata bench tops, a large pantry and sea-breeze blue glass splashbacks.

Quality appliances including an induction cooktop, plumbed fridge and inverter microwave. There is another double pantry for additional storage.

A lovely dining area off the kitchen to enjoy family dinners.

A sitting room featuring an 1800mm fireplace with custom cabinetry and a built-in TV.

A further sitting/media room at the rear of the home is large enough to accommodate the entire family.

A separate wing includes three further king size bedrooms.

All have built-in wardrobes and are tastefully decorated.

The family bathroom is exquisite.

Recently renovated, it features floor to ceiling tiles, a striking vintage-style soaking tub as well as a large shower, with a rain-shower head.

The space features a much sought after double vanity with vessels sinks and again, allowing for consistency – Kolkata stone tops.

A separate WC allows for privacy.

Both bathrooms include IXL tactics 3-in-1.

The laundry deserves its own special mention, with sea-breeze glass splashbacks and loads of storage with custom built in cabinetry.

Thoughtfully configured to connect the indoors with the outdoors, the huge screened in paradise room, approximately 11 x 3 m, offers tinted windows for additional privacy and insulation.

Two separate seating areas, with dining and relaxing this area would accommodate the largest family for Christmas.

To ensure comfort all year round this room is insulated and is perfectly positioned to enjoy north easterly sea breezes.

There is a double garage with some shelving and offers internal/undercover access to the house.

The backyard offers privacy from all sides.

There is plenty of room for the children and the dogs.

The garden shed is approximately 6 x 3m and there is room if you were looking to install a pool.

Numerous extras in this house: Video intercom security doorbell, skylights with remote blinds for added comfort, ducted air conditioning (with four zones) throughout, a combination of timber and tile flooring, panel glide blinds, quality plantation shutters throughout the house LED lighting, 3.8Kw solar, reticulated bore water/spear point, 10.6 KW solar inverter with battery.

This home has a wonderful sense of privacy, luxury and comfort.

Tastefully decorated and completed this is a wonderful family home.

For more information or to organise a viewing contact Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569 or Ivy Stevenson on 0432 705 766.

