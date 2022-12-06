600 participants turn out for Tri Hawks Nest

ELITE Energy delivered the Tri Hawks Nest event last weekend with a huge turnout of both competitors and volunteers.

Close to 600 participants competed over four distances in the Super Sprint, Sprint, Standard and Aquabike categories.

Elite Energy needed to engage over 60 event helpers and again, the call out was answered by local community groups, schools and sporting clubs that all came to assist and in return received a donation back to their club or schools.

Hawks Nest was selected as a location for the event due to its beautiful natural location and the distance required for participants to travel to and from Sydney and other locations across Northern NSW.

The venue offered a fast and flat bike course and an amazing run course that challenged participants.

The local community of Hawks Nest turned out to cheer the athletes on from the sidelines.

The presentation awards for the event were hosted at the iconic Tea Gardens Hotel.

Team Hawks Nest, which is not affiliated with a running club, took out six first place medals at the event.

Feedback from volunteers and participants from the event is all positive and the Tri Hawks Nest Event is now an annual event that will be scheduled in November 2023.

By Marian SAMPSON