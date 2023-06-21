61 Myall Street, Tea Gardens is on the market with Hawks Nest First National Real Estate

61 Myall Street, Tea Gardens

Price: $599,000

INTRODUCING 61 Myall Street, Tea Gardens – a charming free-standing brick veneer and tile house, perfectly suited for first home buyers, investors, and renovators alike. This home has open plan living spaces and features a well-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, seamlessly connecting to the living and dining areas.

Comprising three bedrooms and a bathroom with a full bath and separate shower, this property offers ample living space for a growing family or savvy investor.

The expansive 600 sqm level block presents a fantastic opportunity for future extensions or even the addition of a pool (STCA).

Additionally, the property includes a double garage, providing secure parking and a second toilet

Located just a 750m stroll to supermarkets, cafés, and a medical centre, this property offers convenience and potential in equal measure.

Don’t miss out on this rare find.

Act quickly to secure this opportunity today as it will not last long!!

