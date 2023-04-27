65 Playford Avenue, Toormina is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

Address: 65 Playford Avenue, Toormina

Price: $649,000 – $669,000

Land size: 724.3 sqm

Beds: 3, Bath: 1, Car: 2

JUST what first home buyers and downsizers alike are searching for, a near level 700-plus square meter lot in an ultra-handy location.

Welcoming from the moment you walk in through the front door, with easy care floating timber floors throughout the living, kitchen and hall areas.

The living area boasts large windows both front and rear allowing natural light to flood the lounge and dining area, as well as reverse cycle air conditioning and a ceiling fan.

The kitchen, although original, is in the classic ‘U’ shape.

It is not only highly functional but also offers great viewing of the undercover entertaining area and out to the fully fenced backyard.

Off the hall area are three bedrooms, all with new carpet and built in robes.

The main is large to say the least being 4.3m x 3.3m complete with a new ceiling fan.

The bathroom features both a shower cubicle and separate bathtub, whilst the toilet is separate altogether.

The laundry, which shares the same section of the home, is spacious and has direct access to the rear.

Accessed from the rear of the living room is the large covered entertaining area which spans the length of the home, more than enough for a safe all weather play area for the kids or the perfect spot for those special BBQs and parties.

Running off the far end of this area is also the tandem carport, which is secured by iron gates from the street.

Agent: Chris Hines and Kim McGinty

Mobile: 0439 667 719 (Chris) and 0432 953 796 (Kim).