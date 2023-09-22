$650,000 available to not-for-profits and community groups

NEWCASTLE Permanent Charitable Foundation’s final funding round for 2023 opened on Tuesday, 19 September, with more than $650,000 available for local charities and community groups, including those in the Nambucca Valley.

Applications close on Tuesday, 24 October.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Executive Officer Carly Bush said, “We are really looking forward to collaborating with partners with initiatives supporting inclusivity, education, and cultural diversity.

“We understand that times are challenging for Mid North Coast communities, leaving many who, amidst the current cost-of-living pressures, are also facing food insecurity, homelessness, and family and domestic violence.

“We know there are organisations across the Mid North Coast region with innovative ideas who are making great strides for the community, and we encourage them to apply!”

Successful recent Mid North Coast projects include the Galambila Aboriginal Corporation, who received $140,000 to deliver a program aimed at closing the gap for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children by improving school readiness, school attendance and overall health outcomes for future generations.

$49,000 was also provided for Batyr Australia to equip over 700 Mid North Coast youth with the skills and knowledge to understand, discuss and address the mental health impacts of both bushfires and COVID-19.

Applications can be submitted via the Charitable Foundation website and close at 11:59 pm onTuesday, 24 October.