7 Holbert Close, Tea Gardens is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties



7 Holbert Close, Tea Gardens

4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/4 garage

NESTLED in the serene riverside locale of Tea Gardens, this property presents an unparalleled blend of comfort, style, and versatility.

Perfectly suited for families and enthusiasts of space-demanding hobbies, this home is a sanctuary of spacious living and thoughtful design.

Step inside to discover four generously proportioned bedrooms, each designed to provide a haven of rest and relaxation.

The master suite, a true retreat, overlooks the landscaped gardens and features a walk-through closet leading to a private ensuite.

The three additional guest bedrooms come complete with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans, ensuring every member of the household enjoys comfort and practicality.

The formal lounge and dining space exude elegance, ideal for hosting dinners and gatherings.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a sizable eat-in area, perfect for casual family meals.

The spacious family room provides a comfortable space for relaxation and entertainment, making it a versatile hub for daily living.

At the heart of the home lies the kitchen.

Featuring stone benchtops and ample storage cabinets, this kitchen is as functional whether you’re preparing a simple meal or a gourmet dinner.

For those who love to entertain, the outdoor north-facing undercover alfresco area is an absolute delight.

This inviting space is perfect for gatherings with family and friends, offering a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living.

Surrounded by mature, low-maintenance gardens, it provides a picturesque backdrop for BBQ’s and socialising.

The double garage provides secure parking for vehicles, while the massive steel-framed shed with an awning offers ample room to safely store boats, caravans, motorhomes, or even car collections.

Additionally, the gated side driveway provides extra parking security and convenience, ensuring that all your storage and parking needs are met with ease.

The internal laundry is both practical and convenient, while the air conditioning and ceiling fans throughout ensure year-round comfort.

The security system offers peace of mind, and the solar hot water system contributes to energy efficiency.

The spear point for the gardens is an added bonus, making garden maintenance a breeze.

