7 McAlpine Way, Boambee is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 7 McAlpine Way, Boambee

Price: $1,575,000

Land size: 6,756sqm

Beds: 4, Bath: 2, Car: 2

WELCOME to a rare opportunity at 7 McAlpine Way, Boambee – a stunning, fully renovated home set on an expansive 6000-plus square metre lot, which translates to an impressive acre and a half of pure potential.

From the moment you drive up the picturesque driveway to this high-set property, you’ll sense that you are about to experience something truly exceptional.

Step inside through the oversized feature front door and enter a world of elegant living.

The spacious formal living area greets you with abundant natural light, creating an inviting ambiance that is perfect for both relaxation and entertainment.

Your journey continues into the main bedroom, a personal retreat featuring a stylish ensuite and a generous walk-in robe for all your storage needs.

From the entry living area there is a seamless flow to the heart of the home – the brand new kitchen.

Equipped with modern appliances, ample cupboard space, and smooth soft-closing drawers, this kitchen is a chef’s delight.

Adjacent to the kitchen, a thoughtful hallway leads to three additional generously sized bedrooms, two with large built-in robes, along with a renovated bathroom with shower cubicle and bath tub, the toilet is separate.

There is also a renovated internal laundry.

For more informal gatherings, the living area off the kitchen is perfect for family time or casual dining.

This space opens directly to a large family room that overlooks a sparkling in-ground pool, providing a perfect mix for leisure and entertainment.

Step outside to discover a spacious, covered outdoor entertaining area, where you can host family barbecues or unwind while enjoying views of the parklike lawn and pool.

Adding to the charm of this property, you’ll find a double garage along with a turning bay or additional parking area at the top of the driveway for your convenience.

Boambee is renowned as one of the premium rural residential areas of the Coffs Coast, offering a tranquil lifestyle just minutes away from the golden sands of Sawtell Beach.

Don’t miss your chance to own a slice of paradise.

Agents: Chris Hines (0439 667 719) and Kim McGinty (0432 953 796).