7,000 attend Carols At The Bay

THE First National Real Estate Port Stephens Carols At The Bay was held at Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay on December 11.

The event was proudly sponsored by First National Real Estate Port Stephens and was brought to the community by the Combined Churches of Tomaree Peninsula.



The crowds on the night well exceeded previous years, with more than 7,000 in attendance.

“I love that there are a lot of songs of faith tonight,” Cheryl White, a local Mum of two told News of The Area.

“My 85-year-old Nanna and my six-year-old daughter were dancing together most of the night.

“It was so wonderful to see both generations bonding through these beautiful old carols,” Ms White said.

The evening began at 5.30 pm where local primary schools, high schools, performing arts students, dance studios, and community groups entertained the crowd.

8pm saw some great favourites sang with impressive performances by all those who graced the stage.

“Tonight was incredible with the community artists all being amazing,” Chris Klum, Campus Pastor at Hope Unlimited Church told News Of The Area.

Hope Unlimited Churches’ Jess Bruce and Chris Klum compèred the evening with an exquisite lineup of local talent.

“Thank you so much to the community for coming out to support the Carols and we look forward to hosting next year’s carols making it bigger and even better,” Pastor Klum said.

The program was full to the brim with traditional carols, with some old crooner tunes thrown in to make the older residents smile.

The fun festive songs, culminated with a visit from Santa as he was accompanied by NSW Rural Fire Service Members and his helpers.

The night came to a close after a spectacular fireworks finale with many lining the Fly Point foreshore for a perfect view.