71 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties



71 Cove Boulevard, North Arm Cove

4 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom/2 garage/982 sqm

THIS home sits on the high side of the street and enjoys east facing and absolutely stunning 180 degree water views of The Cove, Port Stephens.

It is a short stroll of approximately 250m to the nearest water access point where you can swim, launch a kayak or fish.

Set on approximately 982 sqm this large block has rear lane access for those wanting to store cars, caravans and/or boats.

Making the most of the water views is the large (east facing) deck at the front of the home.

Comfortably seating 10-12 people, it is the perfect spot for the family to eat and relax; the perfect entertaining space with the seamless connection to the living spaces.

This open plan living/dining and kitchen area enjoys the water vista, whether you’re sitting around, just chatting with friends, or even when cooking the family meal.

The kitchen is very generous, featuring loads of built-in cabinetry and storage space, a new dishwasher and stone benchtop.

The kitchen island doubles as extra seating for guests as well as adding to the already ample bench space.

There are three bedrooms in the main house, with two that enjoy the water views, while the other looks to the bush. The fourth bedroom is a separate retreat that would suit as teenage accommodation and also has those water views of The Cove.

The contemporary main bathroom has a large shower space with a rain shower head and includes an IXLtastic.

A large and well laid out laundry opens to the outdoors and utility area and this is where a second WC is located.

The laundry offers plenty of storage, bench space and direct access to the backyard.

The backyard has plenty of landscaped space, with an upper tier that has two separate structures.

The home office space offers filtered water views, air-conditioning and room for shelving and storage.

There is also a large garage, with 3.4 m eave height, easily accommodating the cars, a boat or a caravan; as well as a covered awning for additional parking.

If you have additional “toys” and want to accommodate them, this home may suit you.

The home has many extras including: a wood fire stove for heating, ceiling fans, air conditioning and gorgeous (porcelain) wood-look floor tiles.

There is a large 6kw solar power, plenty of water storage, a water filtration system and a woodshed.

Contact Ivy Stevenson of CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766.

