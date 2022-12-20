73 Cove Blvd, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 COASTAL Properties

73 Cove Blvd, North Arm Cove

SET high on the hill overlooking the water this home is well positioned and beautifully maintained.

Set on approximately 980 sqm of land, the property backs onto a gazetted laneway and non-urban bush.

With views of the water and the bush this home will satisfy those looking to escape the congestion and the busy-ness of city life.

Downstairs the property has a large open space that takes in the views of the water.

A rumpus room or a granny flat/fourth bedroom, this room provides for a flexible floor plan for prospective purchasers.

There is a bathroom and laundry downstairs, with a large under-stair storage area.

Upstairs you are immediately greeted by the stunning views over the waters of Port Stephens over to Bundabah.

An open plan living and dining space with a verandah where you can enjoy watching the sunrise over the water.

The kitchen has been recently refurbished, with high gloss white cabinetry, a new stove and oven and vented rangehood.

There is plenty of storage space, as well as a built-in bank of pantry storage across the dining room wall.

The master bedroom has wonderful views also, relax in bed while reading a book and enjoy watching the sail boats go by.

It also features a large, mirrored robe.

There are two double bedrooms, one with water views and a built in robe, the other with bush views.

The family bathroom includes a bathtub, shower and new vanity as well as toilet suite.

Extras in the home are numerous.

Ceiling fans throughout, air conditioning, security cameras, fully insulated in ceiling and floors as well as the western wall.

There are two garden sheds, both with power and shelving.

One could be used as a workshop and the other for storage.

There is undercover parking for one car, and a paved area that would accommodate the boat and/or further cars.

The gardens are low maintenance.

73 Cove Blvd, is approximately 300m to the water’s edge where you can launch a kayak, swim or go fishing.

Contact Ivy Stevenson on 0432705766.