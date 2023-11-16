8 Sunrise Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast

8 Sunrise Drive, Boambee East

5 Bed, 2 Bath, 3 Car, 739.3 sqm

Price: $889,000 – $929,000

Open for Inspection: Saturday 18 November from 10.45am – 11.15am.

NESTLED in one of Boambee East’s most sought-after streets, this versatile five-bedroom home offers a unique opportunity for flexible living arrangements.

With the ability to transform into a three-bedroom residence with a separate two-bedroom self-contained unit, this property caters to a variety of lifestyle preferences.

Boasting spacious interiors, a well-appointed kitchen, ample parking, and stunning views of the Coffs Harbour hinterlands, this home provides the perfect blend of comfort and adaptability.

The upper level of this home features a generous tiled living area that seamlessly flows into the dining space and large kitchen.

This open-plan layout creates an inviting atmosphere, ideal for family gatherings and entertaining guests.

With three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a spacious walk-in robe, this floor offers privacy and comfort.

A three-way bathroom conveniently services these bedrooms, ensuring practicality and convenience for the entire household.

One of the standout features of this property is the huge covered deck on the upper level, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Coffs Harbour hinterlands.

This outdoor space is perfect for hosting barbecues, enjoying alfresco dining, or simply relaxing while taking in the picturesque surroundings.

Additionally, the deck provides undercover parking for three to four vehicles, ensuring convenience and protection from the elements.

The lower level of the home presents a self-contained unit with two large bedrooms, both featuring built-in robes.

The open-plan living area, complete with a kitchenette, offers a versatile space for extended family, guests, or even potential rental income.

With a separate bathroom and laundry, this self-contained unit provides independence and privacy for its occupants.

Situated on a generously sized 739sqm block, the rear yard offers ample space for outdoor activities, gardening, or potential future expansions.

Whether it’s creating a play area for children, setting up a cozy outdoor retreat, or simply enjoying the fresh air, the possibilities are endless.

In conclusion, this versatile five-bedroom home in Boambee East stands out as a truly remarkable property.

With its flexible layout, spacious interiors, stunning views, and a generous yard, it offers a range of options to suit diverse lifestyles.

Whether you are looking for a large family home, an income-generating opportunity, or a blend of both, this property delivers on all fronts.

Don’t miss out on the chance to make this exceptional residence your own.

Agents: Chris on 0439 667 719 and Kim on 0432 953 796.