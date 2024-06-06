808 Ocean Dr, Bonny Hills is on the market with Debbi Phillips



808 Ocean Dr, Bonny Hills

SET high on the headland at Bonny Hills, imagine sitting in your living room and watching the whales migrate while listening to the sounds of the waves as you fall asleep each night!

With unsurpassed views of Sharky’s Beach and the surrounding coastline, this is your opportunity to secure an exceptional piece of real estate!

Showcasing ‘never to be built out’ panoramic ocean views from almost every room, and from the grounds, the location of this property will never fail to ‘take your breath away’!

Upstairs features a huge 6.0m x 6.6m parents’ retreat complete with bathroom, kitchenette and spectacular sea views.

Alternatively, the space could be very easily and cost effectively converted to create a third bedroom or second living area to suit your requirements.

If used as a holiday home or AirBnB, the parents’ retreat would be perfectly suited as a bunk or dorm room easily sleeping six or more people.

Downstairs is home to a timber kitchen with a large corner pantry, separate dining room and living room, a generous laundry, a bathroom and a bedroom with built-in-wardrobe and ceiling fan.

The home also boasts a double car garage with internal access and a workshop for the home handyman or anyone that likes to tinker.

Other features include solar hot water, 2.5kw solar panels, landscaped gardens and a water tank.

With excellent tenants already in place that are very keen to stay on, this property is ideal for investors, or to purchase vacant as your future ‘forever home’.

Seize this rare opportunity to own a slice of coastal paradise and embrace the surfside lifestyle that you have always dreamed of!

Contact Debbi Phillips on 0435 677 256 to arrange inspection!

