80th anniversary of Bob Hope’s famous forced landing



AUGUST 14 marks the 80th anniversary of a legendary moment in Laurieton’s history – the day Hollywood star Bob Hope made an unexpected landing on the Camden Haven River.

The incident, which has become a cherished local tale, occurred in 1944 when the US Navy PBY-5A Catalina flying boat carrying Hope and his entourage was forced to land due to a mechanical failure.



Bob Hope, who had been entertaining troops in Guam during World War Two, was returning to Sydney with his troupe when the aircraft encountered trouble.

On board with Hope were writer Barney Dean, guitarist Tony Romano, comedian Jerry Colonna, singer Frances Langford, and dancer Patty Thomas.

The flight crew included pilot James Frank Ferguson, co-pilot Robert Dudley Sheppard, and crew members Robert Scott, R.V. Babcock, and William Ward.

According to the story, Bob Hope was at the controls of the Catalina when a failure of the port engine, caused by a broken fuel line, forced the plane to land on the river.

After vacating the cockpit, Hope and the other passengers were instructed to jettison luggage to lighten the aircraft.

Local fisherman Allan ‘Bunny’ Wallace played an unexpected role in the adventure, ferrying the stranded passengers ashore in his small rowboat, unaware that he was transporting some of America’s most prominent entertainers.

Once on land, the local community quickly embraced the visitors, hosting an impromptu party at the School of Arts building.

The night became famous for introducing Hope and his troupe to the Hokey Pokey, a popular dance and song where participants form a circle and follow playful instructions like “put your right hand in” and “shake it all about”.

Laurieton’s brush with these American stars is a story that has been passed down through generations, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to the town’s history.

Even 80 years later, the event remains a beloved chapter in Laurieton’s heritage, celebrated by locals who remember the night the stars came to town.

By Luke HADFIELD