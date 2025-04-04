87 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



87 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour

Price: $990,000

Beds: 4, Bath: 3, Car: 2

Land size: 714.1 sqm

PREPARE to be captivated by this stunning, architecturally designed split-level residence featuring a striking skillion roof that radiates street appeal and invites you to explore its exquisite interior.

This impeccable four-bedroom property promises both comfort and style, perfectly situated in one of Coffs Harbour’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

As you step through the grand timber front door, be welcomed by soaring high vaulted ceilings that enhance the spaciousness and grandeur of the home.

The expansive open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, adorned with beautiful spotted gum timber flooring, is drenched in natural light, thanks to clerestory windows that create a bright and inviting atmosphere – ideal for seamless entertaining all year round.

The modern kitchen is a true highlight, showcasing breathtaking views of the mountains through a clever window splashback.

The stone waterfall island bench, accentuated by elegant brass pendant lighting, adds a touch of classic sophistication.

With a large walk-in pantry offering ample storage and countertop space, plus a laundry incorporated for added practicality, this kitchen is as functional as it is beautiful.

The heart of this home continues with sliding doors leading to an expansive covered rear entertaining deck, featuring composite decking that provides a sophisticated space for gatherings, barbecues, or simply enjoying the serene surroundings.

Designed with family in mind, the layout includes a king-sized main bedroom positioned at the front of the house on the entry level, ensuring privacy from the additional two bedrooms. This luxurious suite outfitted with elegant plantation shutters, boasts its own generous ensuite and a spacious walk-in robe.

The fourth bedroom, located on the lower level of the home, comes complete with its own ensuite—perfect for accommodating extended family or offering a private retreat for teenagers.

With three well-appointed bathrooms in total, convenience is at the forefront. Bedrooms two and three offer comfortable carpeting, ceiling fans, and built-in robes, situated conveniently on either side of the main bathroom.

This stylish bathroom features a wall-hung vanity, a separate shower, bath, and a separate toilet with its own vanity, making family life a breeze.

The tiered backyard is a private oasis, complete with retaining walls and a built-in bench seat – perfect for enjoying an afternoon drink while children play safely in the fully fenced yard.

Additional amenities include a garden shed, water tank, grassed areas, and there is still plenty of room for a trampoline or swing set.

The convenience continues with a double garage, featuring internal access, a remote door, and there is generous storage under the staircase which leads up to the living area.

Plus, there is solar power, solar hot water with electric smart switch, NBN, Panasonic air conditioning and ceiling fans.

Don’t miss your chance to make this entertainer’s delight your forever home. Experience the perfect blend of luxury, functionality, and sophistication at 87 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour. Contact agents today to arrange your private viewing.

Agents: Kim McGinty (0432 953 796) and Chris Hines (0439 667 719).