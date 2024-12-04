9 Carinya Close, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



9 Carinya Close, Hawks Nest

Price: $1,400,000

NESTLED at the cul-de-sac of Carinya Close in the serene Hawks Nest locale lies a splendid retreat, an ideal acquisition for discerning holiday home seekers, astute investors, or owner-occupiers.

Presenting a Torrens title townhouse of impeccable quality, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom residence offers an exceptional coastal lifestyle on a generous 590 sqm plot.

As you approach this town-home, the fully landscaped grounds set the tone for the sophistication that awaits within.

A haven of comfort and elegance, the property boasts a sizeable north-facing, paved area perfect for alfresco entertaining against the backdrop of tranquil surroundings.

Internally, the home is a testament to thoughtful construction with its heated flooring throughout the lower level, ensuring a cosy atmosphere even on cooler days.

Solar panels ensure energy efficiency, while insulation in walls and roof provides year-round comfort.

The living spaces are complemented by not one, but two ensuites, a main bathroom, and an additional toilet downstairs, catering effortlessly to both guests and residents alike.

Car accommodations are well-catered for with a double lock-up garage featuring internal access for added convenience.

This Hawks Nest gem, brimming with too many features to list, beckons for your inspection.

Viewings are exclusively by appointment only, so secure your opportunity today to explore this luxurious townhouse at 9 Carinya Close.

Your coastal sanctuary awaits.

Contact John Rumble (0425 289 200) today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.