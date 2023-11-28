99-year-old dance student celebrates with ‘dance family’

NINETY-NINE-year-old dance student Lorraine celebrated her birthday afternoon happily engaged in her favoured tap dance class at the Julie Ross Dance Studio (JRDS) in North Boambee Valley.

“It was such a special day at the studio celebrating Lorraine’s 99th birthday with her dance family at our ‘Newsies’ show rehearsal,” studio founder Julie Ross told News Of The Area.



“Lorraine joined my tap class when she was 85-years-old and has been a class member in dancefit and tap for fourteen years.

A “real sweetie” by nature, Lorraine was immediately embraced by the other members of the class.

With a great natural feel for rhythm and style, once she acquired the basics of tap her personality shone on stage.

She has performed in eisteddfods, annual concerts and regular nursing home gigs.

“In our 2023 end-of-year tap production Lorraine is one of the cast members in the tap musical show featuring excerpts from ‘Newsies’ being held at 6pm on Saturday 25 November at the Coffs Harbour conservatorium.”

Newsies, the Broadway musical, is based on the paperboy’s strike from 1899.

“The cast of 50 tap students and twelve adult tap students make up the very talented cast,” said Julie.

Lorraine and her group play the male board members of the paper.

The students from eight to nineteen years old play the paperboys and girls who stand up to management for a better deal to sell papers.

“I used to love ballroom dancing with my husband and after he passed away, I found tap dance and instantly loved it,” Lorraine told NOTA.

“I had a couple of health issues including a heart bypass and my teacher at the time felt I was a health risk.

“My doctors and my acupuncturist said then, and still to this day say, ‘Don’t give up your tap’.

“I eventually found the Julie Ross Dance Studio with Julie and Sally teaching and have loved every bit of it ever since.

“I love the classes, all the performance opportunities, the costumes, the excitement and the fun.

“I feel so motivated to go to tap class I rarely miss as I feel so much joy.

“The ladies support me like an extended family.

Lorraine has macular degeneration and can only see a metre in front of herself, so Julie and the girls make sure she has someone to follow and to assist her with costume changes when she’s performing.

“Tap dance and dancefit have helped me continue to live well as it helps me with my fitness and I fondly look forward to each class.

“I have a wonderful family and beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren who include me in their lives and then there’s my dance family.

“I honestly feel so full and loved.”

By Andrea FERRARI