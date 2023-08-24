A busy and buggy Bellingen Riverwatch Waterbug Open Day

BELLINGEN Riverwatch’s Waterbug Open Day Stall at the Bellingen Growers Market during National Science Week drew crowds of people eager to observe and learn more about the intriguing critters residing in our local waterways.

“It was incredible to see so many young people coming up and getting involved, we even had some kids at the stall for over an hour,” Bellingen Riverwatch Co-Coordinator Sam Daykin told News Of The Area.



“It goes to show how important events like this are to encourage our next generation of riverkeepers.”

Those who came along on the day learnt that each type of waterbug has a certain sensitivity to pollution or water quality changes in their waterway.

“The type and number of bugs found in a waterway can tell you how healthy it is,” said Sam.⁠

Twice a year, Bellingen Riverwatch volunteers and partners come together for the Bi-annual Macroinvertebrate Identification and Counting Days, known as Macro Musters, constituting Australia’s largest citizen science macroinvertebrate monitoring program.

“Our Macro Open Day wonderfully extended this interactive science experience to the entire community, regardless of age.”

Beyond its focus on little critters, the Waterbug Open Day provided a practical way for everyone interested to actively care for and connect with the local environment, “not to mention have a go at some science”.

“Ultimately, the Bellingen Riverwatch’s National Science Week Waterbug Stall was an outstanding success.

“A big thank you to everyone that came along, to all the volunteers and to Bellingen Shire Councils River and Biodiversity Projects Officer Justine Elder for helping to make this event happen,” said Sam.

To find out more about the work Bellingen Riverwatch does in the community or to join in a Macro Musters, go to www.ozgreen.org/events.

This National Science Week project is an OzGREEN initiative supported by the Australian Government.

This event has been part funded by the Bellingen Shire Council and is supported by the Department of Planning and Environment and its Saving our Species Program.

By Andrea FERRARI