A celebration of country and opera comes to Coffs



FOR one night only, Opera Queensland is bringing its spectacular and widely acclaimed production, “Are You Lonesome Tonight”, to the Jetty Memorial Theatre in Coffs Harbour on Friday, 2 May.

This groundbreaking show, originally staged as part of Opera Queensland’s most ambitious regional tour, has captivated audiences across more than 30 communities, traveling an astounding 8,000 kilometres throughout Queensland.

Now, it’s Coffs Harbour’s turn to experience this unique blend of classical opera and beloved country ballads.

“Pairing opera and country music is not a gimmick; the two genres have a great deal in common,” organisers told NOTA.

“Artists, composers and librettists across both artforms understand the power of storytelling, and feature many common themes of profound love, heartache, and triumph in the face of adversity.”

With a stellar cast of young Australian talent, including Gabrielle Diaz, Marcus Corowa, and Jonathan Hickey, Are You Lonesome Tonight bridges the worlds of Puccini and Verdi with Slim Dusty and Dolly Parton.

Expect powerful arias alongside heartfelt country classics, all performed with passion and precision.