A grandmother’s legacy of love lives on through VIEW Club crocheting skills



WHEN Samantha Papworth presented Anne Sutton of the Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club a container filled with nearly 900 crocheted squares, she carried with her a story of love, devotion, and her mother’s dream to comfort her grandchildren, even after she was gone.

The story began in November 2017 when Samantha’s mum, Anne, was diagnosed with cancer.

Despite countless hours of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, Anne found solace and purpose in crocheting squares.

Each stitch and loop of wool carried her love for her grandchildren – Stephen, Jai, Eli, and Anne, although the latter two were yet to be born.

Her goal was to create a blanket for each of them, a token of her love they could hold onto forever.

Sadly, Anne passed away in March 2018, her dream incomplete.

For a few years, the squares she lovingly crocheted remained untouched until Samantha decided it was time to honour her mum’s wish.

Fortuitiously, the Nambucca Macksville Evening VIEW Club had a stall at the Macksville Ex Services Club Markets in July last year.

During a conversation between Samantha and Anne Sutton, the idea of the VIEW ladies helping to complete the blanket project was hatched.

The two ladies reconnected the following month and it was then that the scale of the project – over 220 blocks made up of nearly 900 squares – became apparent.

With Anne Sutton and Robyn Mattick leading the charge with the crocheting and Jan Ewington, Sheryl Page, Linda Jerrison, Michelle Walker and Lyn McLeod all greatly contributing to get the job done, the first blanket was delivered to an understandably emotional Samantha in September.

The final three blankets have since been completed.

Each blanket has a unique edging colour so the children are able to tell them apart.

The VIEW ladies even produced a small blanket for Samantha so she could always feel close to her mother.

“Each blanket holds approximately 190 squares and they are more than just blankets, they are a grandmother’s testament to the boundless love she had for her grandchildren, even those she never had the chance to meet,” Anne Sutton told News Of The Area.

“To the women who brought this dream to fruition, it was more than just a project and every stitch was woven with care and devotion so that Anne’s heartfelt wish for her grandchildren was fulfilled.”

By Mick BIRTLES