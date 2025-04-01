A hilarious, heartfelt rollercoaster comes to Coffs Harbour



THEATRE lovers and political satire fans alike are in for a treat this April as “Gladys: A Musical Affair” hits the stage at Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Fresh off a sold-out premiere at the Sydney Fringe, this cheeky, highly anticipated musical brings a hilarious twist to the tumultuous reign of former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Spawned from the viral YouTube sensation that captured the absurdity of the pandemic and political life, this performance offers an unforgettable experience for those seeking both laughter and a glimpse at recent history.

At its heart, Gladys: A Musical Affair is a journey through Gladys’ rise to fame, from her steady leadership through bushfires and the pandemic to the very public scandal that led to her downfall.

The show creatively blends comedy, music and drama, capturing the absurdity of it all, from Daryl from Wagga Wagga to the explosive ICAC revelations.

With music and lyrics by ABC Radio’s Nick Rheinberger, audiences can expect to hear torch songs and big musical numbers from Gladys, a bit of country from Daryl, some stern words from Kerry Chant and even some Armenian matchmaking music.

Catch this rollicking, high-energy production in Coffs Harbour next Friday night, 11 April at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.