A new era for the Summer Beach Hop

AFTER overcoming many and varied challenges in hosting the event in previous years, the folks at John Logan Entertainment (JLE) have emerged with a new focus and attitude as they look forward to the fourth instalment of the Summer Beach Hop this year.

“In 2019 we kicked off with great expectations but a legal challenge wasn’t settled until after the event,” said event organiser John Logan, JLE.

“In 2020 we copped the fiercest winds all year.

“In 2021 we had to postpone due to Covid.

“In 2022 we were rained out in March and had to reschedule to the June long weekend, so it’s been a long and winding road with plenty of challenges,” said John Logan.

Things turned around for the event late last year however, with the addition of major sponsor Coffs Coast Kia, who saw the potential of the event and came on board with a look towards the future.

“Straight away we could extend the program to two days and the program from one to four events, with half of them undercover making the whole thing less reliant on the weather,” John added.

On Sunday 19 March, the main event will be held in conjunction with the Harbourside Markets.

Organisers are promising a host of pre-1985 classic cars from Advanced Car Club and others, along with the Coffs Coast Lindyhoppers, Julie Ross Dance School dancers and live entertainment from The Drive Ins.

A special guest entertainer is also currently being kept under wraps.

Saturday will feature three events across the day at the Jetty foreshores and C.ex Club.

Anyone interested in displaying their car or being involved in the weekend should contact Stu Copeland from Advanced Car Club or John Logan (JLE) on 66 528266.