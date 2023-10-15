“A pretty low act”: Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed suffers multiple break–ins

“A PRETTY low act.”

That is how Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed President Chris Hansen described three break-ins to the shed in the past nine days.



“Breaking into the premises of a community group established by men for the support of men and the wanton vandalism is disappointing to say the least,” he said.

“The Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed has over 150 active members at present and being a not-for-profit organisation, the loss of any money affects the operation of the shed which is essentially there for the health and wellbeing of men.”

The three break-ins appear to be acts of vandalism and attempted theft.

“The first happened on Sunday 1 October where a window was smashed, and entry occurred,” Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed Assistant Treasurer Ken Ryan told NOTA.

On this occasion the safe was removed which contained a reasonable sum of money together with a till with some money which was the proceeds of sales the previous week.

“The offenders also broke into the key cabinet and removed all the keys which necessitated a locksmith to replace all the door and gate locks.”

Break in number two took place on Saturday 7 October.

“Members of the Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed arrived at the shed at 7:00am to conduct their monthly garage sale which has been beneficial to the shed and the Coffs Harbour community,” said Ken.

Arriving at the shed, they found the shed utility had both front windows smashed and the vehicle had been pushed into the centre of the car park.

“On entry to the shed, they were confronted with a devastating sight of vandalism and theft.”

The operations office had been ransacked with an attempt to gain entry to the safe with an angle grinder which was unsuccessful.

Although the safe remained intact, a sum of money was taken from the donation box which was locked.

The office walls and floor had been graffitied and the computers damaged with parts now unserviceable.

Three windows in the office were destroyed.

Entry to the shed by the intruders was by way of a smashed window.

“The offenders had obviously been frustrated by not being able to crack the safe and went on a rampage of destruction,” said Ken.

“A powder-filled fire extinguisher had been discharged, spraying a white powder over everything in the shed making for an enormous clean up with the hazard of the extremely fine dust.”

The garage sale had to be cancelled, an event which was expected to earn the shed about $1,500.

The third break-in was discovered on Monday morning 9 October.

Police attended and are investigating.

Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed Vice President Robert Houston told NOTA, “It is truly heartbreaking when you think of the immense value that the shed brings to the community.

“It’s unfortunate that the shed has been broken into not just once, but three times within two weeks.

“This is especially disheartening since the gain to whoever committed this offence was minimal.

“The damage they inflicted was purely an act of vandalism, and it isn’t easy to understand how anyone could derive any pleasure from such an act.”

It is going to take months for most members who attend the shed to relax and not worry about the possibility of another break-in.

“Personally, I will be opening the shed with a sense of apprehension, wondering if we are going to find it has happened again,“ said Robert.

By Andrea FERRARI