A sea of blue in Bulahdelah to raise autism awareness



WORLD Autism Awareness Day was celebrated at Bulahdelah Bowling Club with supporters joining in a sea of blue.

The day advocates for understanding, acceptance, and inclusion of individuals with autism around the globe, and is celebrated on 2 April each year.



Information about Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and sensory toys were placed on each table to give people a better understanding of autism and neurodiversity.

In a short talk, famous people who had or have ASD were mentioned, including Albert Einstein, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and many people in the creative fields who have turned their difficulties into strengths.

The day also highlighted the need for early diagnosis and intervention, which can significantly improve the quality of life for autistic individuals.

Mandy Cottom of Bulahdelah, whose daughter Mia has level two autism, shared her experiences over time.

“When Mia was a little baby we didn’t know what was wrong with her half the time,” said Ms Cottom.

“The sensory things are what really confused us.

“Later in life, people would ask us why they don’t go to school and why they can’t go on outings and why they don’t like being in busy places and not understanding expectations for them to be normal.

“People would think you’re a bad mother because you couldn’t control your children.”

However, Mia is learning to cope through modifications to her environment, routines and diet.

“Having a good family base support system and accessing the many support services that are available through the NDIS and the wider therapy services, certainly helped.

“I found all of the services very useful.”

Ms Cottom is advocating for greater understanding and acceptance by the wider community for people with ASD and is looking to establish a support group locally.

By John SAHYOUN

