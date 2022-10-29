A Special Day for Carers at the Nambucca Plaza during National Carers Week

LAST week Australia recognised those who devote their lives to caring for family or friends through the official designation of National Carers Week.

In the Nambucca Valley the week culminated with a highly successful special day to thank carers hosted by the Nambucca Plaza.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The event was instigated by the Support Group for Our Everlasting Carers led by Mrs Bev Reedy.

Several agencies that support carers from both the private and public sector were on hand to provide information to carers and the broader community.

Shona Walker of Carexcell Community told News Of The Area, “National Carers Week has been exceptionally important as we have been able to recognise and thank carers who support people at home who might otherwise be placed in care facilities and hospitals.”

Karen Graham from Carer Gateway pointed to another important reason for high profile events like the special day at the Nambucca Plaza.

“There are many people out there caring for family or friends who don’t realise that they should be classified as a carer and may be entitled to various levels of support,” Karen said.

The event was kicked off with a Welcome to Country in both English and Gumbaynggirr language delivered by Frank Partridge VC School students Johari Greenup and Jasmine Ridgeway.

A large contingent of Frank Partridge VC School students then performed dances, including the Giinagay Dance for delighted visitors to the Nambucca Plaza.

The event was officially opened by Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban who addressed the gathering and, with well known local identity June Waller, cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Mayor Rhonda Hoban, a long time carer herself, told News Of The Area, “National Carers Week and this wonderful day at the Nambucca Plaza has provided an opportunity to stop and recognise the fact that we are often so focused on those with incapacities that we forget about those who care.

“In many cases, particularly when the person being cared for is aged, the carer may also be aged and with that comes so much worry and stress.

“Looking around at the organisations represented here today we can see that there is help available for carers, but we need to reach out and let them know.”

If you are a carer and need assistance or may benefit from being connected to other carers you can call the Carer Gateway, an Australian Government initiative, on 1800 422 737.

To connect to the Nambucca Heads based Support Group for Our Everlasting Carers call 6569 4337.

By Mick BIRTLES