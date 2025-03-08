A stay away builds independence



NDIS-funded accommodation services are helping people with disabilities in Coffs Harbour build independence and community connections.

Local NDIS participant Jarred*, a Sea Eagles fan from the Mid North Coast, recently stayed at The Retreat in Bonville through Ability Options’ Short-Term Accommodation (STA) service.



“Jarred wanted to try staying away from home to build his independence,” his mother Michelle said.

“The Retreat was perfect for that.

“When we arrived, the staff had decorated his room in Sea Eagles colours, which helped him feel comfortable straight away.”

As a guest at The Retreat he was able to engage in new experiences, such as a visit to the Big Banana where he rode the Giant Slide, something he never imagined doing before.

Michelle said that since his stay, Jarred has become more outgoing and confident.

To help spread awareness of STA support in Coffs Harbour, Ability Options is hosting an open day at The Retreat in Bonville, from 10am Saturday 8 March.

By Andrea FERRARI