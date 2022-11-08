A wet afternoon as Bulahdelah Scouts visit the Rural Fire Service

ON Thursday, 27 October the 1st Bulahdelah Scouts Group took a field trip to the Bulahdelah Rural Fire Service depot.

Brigade Captain Rod Parr explained the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS), and how to use an app called Emergency Plus, which uses GPS functionality built into smartphones to help a Triple Zero (000) caller provide the critical location details required to mobilise emergency services.



Captain Parr also explained the role of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and provided detail on some of the emergencies that the Brigade attends.

“The kids received a very informative overview of the Bulahdelah Pumper fire truck from another Rod, a crew member of that truck,” said Scout Leader Shane ‘Cruiser’ Griffis.

“(The kids) also took a quick look at the thermal imaging camera that the Brigade has in its arsenal for combatting fires.

“The kids of the group then took matters into their own hands when it came to using the fire hoses and conned the Brigade members and group leaders into having a quick shower under the hoses to cool off after all that knowledge got them heated up.”

Group leader Nicky Hammerl had to type a desperate text message to the parents to ‘Bring Towels!’ as the kids were drenched.

The RFS also supplied some towels for the mop up at the end of a fun-filled afternoon/evening.

1st Bulahdelah Scouts Group would like to thank the RFS for sharing their time and knowledge.

The Bulahdelah Rural Fire Service is currently looking for volunteers to join their Brigade.

The 1st Bulahdelah Scouts Group is looking for group leaders and parent helpers from within the community.

“You don’t have to have kids in the group to volunteer,” Shane said.

“Training is supplied by Scouts Australia including online training modules.”