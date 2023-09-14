Aboriginal artists celebrate North Coast songlines to connect with road travellers

TRADITIONAL songlines of the North Coast are celebrated through Aboriginal artworks featured on the Pacific Motorway on nine overpasses between Woolgoolga and Ballina.

For Gumbaynggirr Country the art is featured on four bridges: Arrawarra interchange on the Solitary Islands Way overpass bridge, at Arrawarra Rest Area, at Dirty Creek Range interchange on the Range Rd/Solitary Islands Way overpass bridge and Glenugie interchange going north on Eight Mile Lane overpass bridge.



“The artworks depict nine stories from three Aboriginal nations of the region – Gumbaynggirr, Yaegl, and Bundjalung – and tell the songlines of those nations, reflecting their physical and spiritual belonging and connection with Country,” said a spokesperson from Transport for NSW.

The artists chosen from the Gumbaynggirr community are Daniel Dootson, Debby Taylor and Reece Flanders.

Daniel is a Gumbaynggirr man from Corindi Beach.

He has a very strong connection to land and culture and is of the family who founded the Garby Elders.

Daniel’s artwork is about connecting with culture and Country, finding his artwork to also be therapeutic and relaxing in the practice.

Deborah, or Debbie, is a local to the Clarence Valley, born in Grafton.

Debbie is of Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung descent through her father and mother.

Being a part of the northern end of the Gumbaynggirr Nation, she has affiliations to the Country around this land.

Debbie participates in community events and has been involved in committees with an artistic and cultural theme.

Reece is a descendant of Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung people with strong ties to the Yaegl people as well.

While Reece’s great grandfather was born on Ulgundahi Island on Yaegl country, Reece grew up and lives in Coffs Harbour.

Learning culture from Elders, Reece draws inspiration for his art from stories, Country and nature.

“Artists Aneika Kapeen, Frances Belle Parker, Gilbert Laurie and the late Jessica Birk were selected to represent the Yaegl community and Marcus Ferguson, Oral Roberts and Sheldon Harrington represented Bundjalung.”

The Transport for NSW spokesperson said the artworks improved the highway experience for locals and tourists but, more importantly, provided a deep connection with the Aboriginal history and culture of the region.

Transport for NSW employed engagement and design specialists Balarinji to work with key Aboriginal stakeholders.

“The local Aboriginal community was involved throughout the process and local Elders and knowledge holders were placed at the centre of decision making.”

By Andrea FERRARI