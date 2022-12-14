Accident at Macksville Off-ramp Roundabout

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Crews from NSW Police and Fire and Rescue attended the scene at the North Macksville off-ramp.

A WATER TANKER rolled at the southern exit from the roundabout at the North Macksville off-ramp (Macksville hospital roundabout) on Tuesday morning at about 11am.

NSW Police and Fire and Rescue attended the scene.

Fire And Rescue pumped water out of the tanker before a tow truck was employed to right the tanker.

No one was injured in the accident.

Crews work to empty the tanker.

Leave a Reply

Top