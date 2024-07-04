ADVERTISING FEATURE: Activities galore at Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary



THE Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is a partnership between Port Stephens Council and Port Stephens Koala Hospital, a volunteer group that aims to provide the world best practice standards of care to sick, injured and orphaned koalas to give them the best opportunity to be returned to the wild.

The Koala Sanctuary is a new opportunity to directly contribute to the preservation of local koalas in Port Stephens.

Day visitors to the sanctuary enjoy unique experiences with koalas in a natural and idyllic bushland setting.

Tailored education sessions are offered from local guides on koala care, rehabilitation and eventual return back to the wild.

These School Holidays the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is opened daily from 9am to 5pm and includes the following activities and features:

Koala Centre – visitor admissions and guest reception areas

Sanctuary Story Walk – offering visitors an immersive educational experience of the koala habitat

Koala Hospital – Construction of a $2M expansion to the Koala Hospital has commenced.

There may be some disruptions caused by this construction that could impact your visit at the Sanctuary.

Wherever possible, construction impacts will be minimised to avoid inconvenience.

Note that access to the clinical services viewing window is now restricted.

Sanctuary SKY Walk and elevated viewing platform – The Sanctuary SKYwalk and viewing platform is a 225 metre in length elevated pathway and viewing platform, offering a unique ‘tree top’ perspective into the koala’s natural habitat, a perfect photo opportunity and educational experience.

Fat Possum Café – offering an extensive range of delicious menu items and ‘grab and go’ eats and treats, great barista coffees and a huge range of quality souvenirs, a lasting memento of your visit.

Deluxe 4-star accommodation – guests will be able to wake up with the koalas by staying in on-site four star glamping tents.

Scavenger Hunt – New these School Holidays, can you solve the mystery phrase of the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary’s Scavenger Hunt?

While you explore the Sanctuary grounds keep your eyes open to find the answers to each of the Scavenger Hunt’s questions to solve the mystery phrase: ‘Koalas are one of the few animals in the world that have a similar feature to humans. What is the feature?’.

Included within the admission price.

For more information on the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary Scavenger Hunt visit https://www.portstephenskoalasanctuary.com.au/experience/scavenger-hunt.

Educational Sanctuary Talks – These School Holiday visitors can enjoy morning ‘Sanctuary Talks’ hosted by the Educational Officers from the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

These informative talks will provide information and explanations on the plights affecting koalas today and give general tips on how you can assist ensure their long term survivability in the wild.

Each talk will commence at 11.30am and concludes around 12:15pm.

For further details check the Sanctuary’s social media pages for ‘Talk Dates and Times’.

