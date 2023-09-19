ADVERTISING FEATURE – Aimee’s at Anna Bay: Modern group accommodation in perfect location

Aimee’s at Anna Bay

WHETHER it be for a bucks party, hens weekend, family holiday, milestone celebration, garden wedding, or any other event, this unique property offers fresh modern family and studio holiday units, enabling large groups to stay together in the same location with the convenience of their own spaces.

Located in beautiful Anna Bay, Aimee’s is central to all the main attractions that Port Stephens has to offer.

“We can accommodate bookings of up to 30 guests, offering comfortable private and shared rooms and shared group spaces with a range of onsite amenities,” the Aimee’s team said.

Premium facilities

“We offer comfortable, fresh, and modern rooms near all the major attractions in Port Stephens.

“Our large group accommodation is the ultimate solution for large group holidays: we offer family cabins for up to six guests and studio cabins that sleep up to three guests.

“Our sparkling in-ground pool and cosy outdoor fireplace are ideal for making memories in the sun or under the stars.”

Family owned for a personal touch

“We run our family accommodation in Port Stephens with personal passion and a love for memorable moments.

“We take extra care to make sure that our guests are comfortable and enjoying our facilities during their stay.

“We love getting to know you and offering local sightseeing ideas and advice on the best places to eat in town.

We treat every guest as family and often include personal touches to show our hospitality.”

Events packages

“We have a history in the events industry, so we can help you plan a successful group event at our lodging.

“We can cater for your event using our modern kitchen facilities and offer convenient group packages to help you plan the perfect getaway.

“We are experienced with hens and bucks parties, corporate retreats, garden weddings, wellness retreats, celebratory weekends, and Christmas holidays.”

Eco-conscious

“We are earth lovers, and we practise hospitality with eco-conscious solutions to help protect and preserve our environment.

“We support zero-waste initiatives to reduce single-use plastic pollution and use refillable shower and cleaning products.

“Our business also supports eco-conscious suppliers and charitable organisations.”

Aimee’s at Anna Bay offers a relaxing and enjoyable stay for large groups in Port Stephens.

“Our pristine accommodation is suitable for many types of travellers, and we give each guest a unique experience of our breathtaking location.”

Contact your hosts, Aimee and Brett, to book your next holiday now.