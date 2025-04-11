ADVERTISING FEATURE: Award-winning 4WD adventures right here in Port Stephens



LOOKING for an unforgettable adventure?

4WD Tour R Us in Anna Bay delivers thrills, breathtaking landscapes, and non-stop fun and adventure.

Proud recipients of the silver award for both the Major Tourist Attraction and Tour and Transport Operator at the prestigious 2024 NSW Tourism Awards, they offer outstanding experiences on the spectacular Stockton Sand Dunes – the largest moving sand mass in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Hop aboard our custom-built 4WD buses and journey deep into the towering 40–50m dunes, stretching 32km along the coast,” the team said.

“Then, grab a board and carve, slide, and race down the slopes with unlimited sandboarding fun.

“Whether you’re a first-timer or thrill-seeker, our expert team ensures maximum excitement and safety.

“Perfect for families, adventurers, and explorers of all ages, this award-winning experience will leave you wanting more.

“Book your 4WD adventure today and discover why we’re among NSW’s best.”