ADVERTISING FEATURE: Big savings and league bowling opportunities at Strikezone



MONEY-SAVING holiday deals are in full swing at Raymond Terrace StrikeZone tenpin bowl, as are opportunities to join a regular money league or even to create one just for your particular group.

One of the centre’s newest leagues has been developed specifically for housewives – the 10am Monday Galaxy League.

Offering three games for a very affordable $20, it has been conceived as a fun way to get fit and make new friends.

As a handicap league, beginners get plenty of headstart and even access to free coaching.

Strikezone owner Neville Marchbank said that while the league is new and still small, it is proving popular.

“We encourage the group to make a morning of it,” he said.

“After bowls, relax and stay for a chat with coffee and a snack from our café.”

As one enthusiastic mum said: “It’s cheaper and less strenuous than a gym session yet it is just as beneficial.”

Bowling is an anaerobic exercise that burns calories while working tendons, ligaments and muscles to promote weight loss and builds fitness.

The bowl is also keen to encourage groups that want to develop their own leagues.

To this end it has sent invitations to all Over 55’s villages in the area.

“Groups creating their own regular weekly competition is a fast growing trend in the industry,” Neville said.

Back in the 1960s, the Mayfield bowl hosted a Monday night businesses league.

Teams from shops and offices throughout the suburb competed, building friendships and thus strengthening the chamber of commerce.

The beauty of tenpin is that anyone can compete regardless of age, even if they have never played the sport before.

It’s easy to learn and a handicap system means you are competitive from day one.

For anyone looking to join an existing league, StrikeZone has singles, pairs and triples leagues.

There are day leagues as well as evening ones.

There are even children’s leagues and some for people with disabilities.

In the meantime, take the whole tribe along while holiday specials are on offer.

These include $6 games from 9-10am each morning and reduced prices throughout the day.

$6 games all day on Sunday are a surefire hit, but you will need to book.

On Friday and Saturday nights a minimum of three people is required per lane to access three hour sessions of unlimited bowling for just $18.95 per head.

Due to the bowl’s recent expansion, a bigger arcade games area has become a holiday attraction in its own right, particularly following the launch of Arcade Games cards that are loaded with extra value and amass points to be redeemed in the bowl’s prize shop.

