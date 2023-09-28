ADVERTISING FEATURE: Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s final term now open for enrolments

COFFS Harbour Creative Arts Group’s (CHCAG) last term for the year is now open for enrolments.

Classes begin the week commencing 16 October, with confirmed bookings for most classes closing on 9 October.

CHCAG President Sue Roberts said, “We try to cater for the beginning student as well as the more advanced, across a range of art modalities.

“This includes our stalwarts, watercolours and acrylics, along with Pen and Wash, Oriental Brush Painting, and for the first time, Silk Painting.

“We also have another Gelli printing workshop with Harriet Bystrom; there’s nothing Harriet doesn’t know about Gelli printing and mixed media, she is both a very accomplished artist and instructive tutor.

“This will be on 22 October and is suitable for all levels of skills, including none!

“There’s also a second Watercolours for Beginners class with Margaret Drever; our ever-popular class with Peter Wiseman is already fully booked.

“It’s a testament to Peter’s knowledge and skill in watercolours, as well as his tutoring expertise.”

All CHCAG tutors are experienced artists with a wealth of knowledge, talent, and skills to share.

Unless otherwise noted, classes are structured to cater for all levels of experience, from the beginning student to the more advanced.

You don’t need to be a member of CHCAG to join Classes, Workshops, or Demonstration Days, although Membership provides access to all classes and special interest groups, and discounted classes and workshop fees. Members also have the opportunity to display and sell their artwork in any or all of the exhibitions held throughout the year.

The Members Open Exhibition closes on 4 October.

Entries in the upcoming Coffs Harbour Fine Arts Exhibition closed 22 September, with the official opening and prize awards to be held on Sunday, 8 October.

The Coffs Harbour Showground Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 2 pm, with free entry.

All artworks are for sale…a unique gift for yourself or others.

Want to know more?

Check out the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group’s website, Facebook page, or contact CHCAG’s President, Sue Roberts, on 0428 491 862 or email chcagclassesworkshops@gmail.com