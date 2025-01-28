ADVERTISING FEATURE: Elevate your social golfing calendar at Hawks Nest



LOOKING for the perfect destination to elevate your social golfing calendar?

Hawks Nest Golf Club has you covered!

With a variety of group golfing options available on weekdays, weekends, and public holidays year-round, it’s never been easier to organise a memorable day on the greens.

“Turn your golf day into a getaway with our convenient Stay and Play options,” the Hawks Nest Golf Club team said.

“Explore our local accommodation partners on our website for the perfect place to rest after your game.”

Staying in Nelson Bay?

Take the scenic ferry across to Hawks Nest, and let the team handle group pickups and drop-offs, so you can focus on your game and good times with friends.

Adding to the experience is Sando’s Café & Restaurant, the golf course’s new dining destination redefining club cuisine.

Savour a unique blend of modern coastal dishes, bursting with fresh and vibrant flavors, all crafted with locally sourced ingredients.

“Whether you’re a member or visiting, Sando’s welcomes you to relax, unwind, and indulge in an exceptional dining experience after your round.”

Make your next social golf outing unforgettable at Hawks Nest Golf Club.

Visit the club website or call today to learn more and book your group!