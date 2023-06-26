ADVERTISING FEATURE: Have a unique experience at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary

THESE School Holidays why not pay a visit to the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, a partnership between Port Stephens Council and Port Stephens Koala Hospital, a volunteer group that aims to provide the world best practice standards of care to sick, injured and orphaned koalas to give them the best opportunity to be returned to the wild.

Day visitors to the Sanctuary can enjoy unique experiences with koalas in a natural and idyllic bushland setting.

Don’t forget about the Sanctuary’s SKYwalk and elevated viewing platform, which offers a unique treetop perspective into the koala’s natural habitat, making for a perfect photo opportunity.

While at the Sanctuary, stop in at the Fat Possum Café, home to an extensive range of delicious menu items and ‘grab and go’ eats and treats, great barista coffees and a huge range of quality souvenirs for a lasting memento of your visit.

These School Holiday visitors can enjoy morning ‘Sanctuary Talks’ hosted by the Educational Officers from the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

These informative talks will provide information and explanations on the plight of koalas today and give general tips on how you can assist to ensure the long term survivability of koalas in the wild.

Check the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary’s socials for Talk dates and times.