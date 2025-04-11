ADVERTISING FEATURE: Heritage and hidden treasures on the Wangi Queen Showboat



BASED in Lemon Tree Passage, the Wangi Queen Showboat is a heritage attraction that entices both locals and visitors.

Many people travel from afar to experience the vessel’s charm.

Its signature 2.5-hour lunch and sunset cruises provide a unique and memorable way to explore the exceptional beauty of Port Stephens’ western harbour.

Boasting a rich history, the Wangi Queen is steeped in maritime heritage, earning its place on the coveted list of Australian National Maritime Museum’s treasures.

Dating back to 1922, this showboat stands as a splendid testament to classic boat-building craftsmanship.

What sets the Wangi Queen apart is not just its historical significance but also the meticulous details that adorn its structure.

The window sashes, for instance, hold a secret of their own – crafted from teak salvaged from an 1855 sailing ship that met its fate in the waters off Sydney Harbour in the 1920s.

These intricacies weave a narrative of resilience and homage to seafaring history.

For those seeking a family-friendly adventure, Wangi Queen’s Treasure Hunt is a popular attraction during school holidays.

Equipped with activity booklets, young explorers are invited on an exciting quest to unravel clues and uncover hidden treasures scattered around the vessel.

It’s an engaging way to blend entertainment with education.

Cruises board at Lemon Tree Passage and at Taylors Beach, a mere 15-minute drive from the bustling hub of Nelson Bay.

Cruises are also available out of Karuah twice a month, weather permitting.

“The Wangi Queen Showboat is a living piece of history,” said Shane Herrmann, who has regularly worked at the Queen’s helm since 2011 when it was based at Campbells Cove in Sydney.

“It’s a pleasure to showcase these beautiful waterways on such a classic Australian vessel.”

Wangi Queen is the perfect pick for anyone seeking a delightful maritime experience.

The newly installed espresso machine is an added bonus, with the on-board barista serving The Cat’s Pyjamas by coffee roaster Seven Miles.

Whether it’s a lunch tour or evening sunset cruise, this heritage-listed gem promises an experience to remember.

Gift vouchers are available for those looking to surprise someone special.

Call 0411 388 380 for cruise times and fares, or visit www.wangiqueen.com.au.

