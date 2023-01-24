Advertising Feature: ITTA – Training the Coffs Coast’s trainers and managers

FEE-FREE training is now available for trainers and managers through the Coffs Harbour based International Teacher Training Academy (Australia), subsidised by the NSW Government.

ITTA is recognised as one of Australia’s quality training organisations and offers face-to-face workshops and quality online delivery.

ITTA Director Carolyn Fletcher said the organisation carers about its students, and offers support from start to finish.

“We have a 100 percent compliance record, a testament to the quality training we provide,” said Carolyn.

“We love what we do and we’re passionate about making a difference.”

The ITTA is currently offering the below courses:

– BSB50420 Diploma of Leadership and Management – Zoom workshops commencing 10 February (one day per month).

– BSB50420 Diploma of Leadership and Management – Online/Distance flexible delivery (commence any time).

– TAE Certificate IV in Training and Assessment – Zoom workshops commencing 15 March (two days per month).

– TAE Certificate IV in Training and Assessment – Online/Distance flexible delivery (commence any time).

– TAE Diploma – Online/Distance flexible delivery (commence any time)

You can register now by contacting the friendly staff at ITTA.

Email info@ittacademy.net.au or phone (02) 6658 3999.

Professional Development for organisations

ITTA also offers Professional Development and is developing new micro-credentials to meet the needs of organisations who are looking for professional development opportunities for staff.

Contact ITTA to discuss your professional development needs.